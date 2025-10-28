Zonte Metals Advances Cross Hills Project with New Copper and Silver Discovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zonte Metals ( (TSE:ZON) ) has shared an update.

Zonte Metals Inc. has announced a significant update from its Cross Hills Copper Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, highlighting the discovery of copper and silver mineralization at the N Dunns target. The company has advanced multiple large-scale Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) targets toward drill testing, marking a crucial step in the project’s development. With approximately $5 million invested in systematic exploration, Zonte has identified nine drill-ready IOCG targets, positioning Cross Hills as a compelling advanced exploration-stage project. The discovery at N Dunns validates the project’s IOCG potential and sets the stage for further exploration and potential value unlocking in this underexplored district.

More about Zonte Metals

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-potential mineral projects. The company aims to advance projects with the scale and potential to attract major partners and deliver significant shareholder value. Zonte owns 100% of the MJ project in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in Newfoundland, and the Cross Hills Copper project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Average Trading Volume: 183,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.71M

For detailed information about ZON stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue