Zodiac Energy Ltd. Receives Upgraded Credit Rating Amidst Solar Project Success

An announcement from Zodiac Energy Ltd. ( (IN:ZODIAC) ) is now available.

Zodiac Energy Limited has received an upgraded credit rating from CARE Ratings Limited for its bank loan facilities, reflecting improved operations and profitability. The company’s successful commissioning of solar projects and a long-term power purchase agreement with Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited provide revenue stability, although challenges remain due to financial risks and market competition.

More about Zodiac Energy Ltd.

Zodiac Energy Limited operates in the solar energy industry, focusing on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of solar power projects. The company has expanded into the independent power producer (IPP) segment, successfully commissioning solar power assets under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Average Trading Volume: 57,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 6.69B INR

