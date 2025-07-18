ZMJ Group Strengthens Compliance Measures Following Disclosure Lapse

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0564) ) has shared an announcement.

ZMJ Group Company Limited has announced additional information regarding its previous continuing connected transactions with Ansteel Group, which were not disclosed in a timely manner as per the Listing Rules. The company has ratified these transactions and is implementing remedial measures to enhance internal controls and compliance, including circulating internal guidelines and updating the list of connected persons to prevent future compliance issues.

More about Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily involved in the coal mining machinery industry. It focuses on the production and sale of machinery and equipment used in coal mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,318,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$31.93B

