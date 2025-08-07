ZMJ Group Announces Official Name Change and Rebranding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0564) ) just unveiled an update.

ZMJ Group Company Limited has officially changed its company name from Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited to ZMJ Group Company Limited, effective from July 7, 2025. The change includes the adoption of a new company logo and a new Chinese stock short name for its H shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while the English short name and stock code remain unchanged. This rebranding effort aims to reflect the company’s updated corporate identity without affecting shareholder rights or the validity of existing share certificates.

More about Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H

ZMJ Group Company Limited, formerly known as Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited, is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the coal mining machinery industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 00564.

Average Trading Volume: 2,314,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$32.4B

