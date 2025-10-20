ZMJ Group Announces Director Resignation and Plans for Board Recomposition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0564) ) has provided an announcement.

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Cheng Jinglei, who has served as an independent non-executive director since October 2019. His resignation complies with regulatory requirements that limit the tenure of independent directors to six years. The company assures stakeholders that this change will not disrupt its board operations, although it temporarily affects the composition of the Nomination Committee. The company plans to address this by electing new committee members within three months.

More about Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 3,643,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$43.02B

