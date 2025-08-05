ZJLD Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Declining Baijiu Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from ZJLD Group, Inc. ( (HK:6979) ).

ZJLD Group Inc has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant decline in revenue and net profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company attributes this downturn to economic uncertainty and recent policies affecting baijiu consumption, particularly in business and social settings. In response, ZJLD Group is launching a new flagship product under the Zhen Jiu brand and enhancing its existing product strategies to stabilize its market position and capture emerging consumer trends.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6979) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZJLD Group, Inc. stock, see the HK:6979 Stock Forecast page.

More about ZJLD Group, Inc.

ZJLD Group Inc is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the alcoholic beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of baijiu, a traditional Chinese spirit. The company aims to address market challenges and consumer demands through strategic product launches and market penetration efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 7,804,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$21.89B

See more data about 6979 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

