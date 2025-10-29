Zinc of Ireland NL Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Zinc of Ireland NL ( (AU:ZMI) ) is now available.

Zinc of Ireland NL has announced its Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 28, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The meeting will address several key issues, including the consideration of the Annual Report and the Remuneration Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. Additionally, shareholders will vote on the re-election of Mr. Jerry Monzu as a Director. These discussions and decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Zinc of Ireland NL

Average Trading Volume: 998,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.82M

For detailed information about ZMI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue