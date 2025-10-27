ZIMI Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZIMI Ltd ( (AU:ZMM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ZIMI Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 3,000,000 performance rights expiring on June 30, 2029, and 15,449,999 ordinary fully paid shares. This issuance is set to take place on December 1, 2025, and is part of a placement or other type of issue. The announcement indicates a strategic move to potentially raise capital or incentivize stakeholders, which could impact the company’s market position and shareholder value.

More about ZIMI Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,109,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.63M

