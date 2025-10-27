Zimi Limited Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZIMI Ltd ( (AU:ZMM) ) has shared an announcement.

Zimi Limited has released its Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2025, at Bellatrix Corporate in North Perth, WA, and virtually via Microsoft Teams. This meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing both physical and virtual attendance. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice unless specifically requested, and materials are accessible online. This announcement underscores Zimi’s commitment to leveraging digital platforms for shareholder engagement, reflecting its focus on technological integration and operational efficiency.

More about ZIMI Ltd

Zimi Limited is an Australian technology company that specializes in creating smarter living and working environments by connecting everyday electrical products to the Internet and to each other. Their product lines, including Powermesh and Senoa, feature smart switches, light dimmers, power points, fan controllers, and garage door controllers, as well as smart safety devices. The company operates within the rapidly growing smart home market and collaborates with tech giants to support the new global standard, Matter, for smart home connectivity. Zimi reaches customers through various channels, including wholesale, commercial, retail, and trade, with partners like Trader, Steel-Line, Beacon Lighting, Lighting Illusions, and Zencontrol.

Average Trading Volume: 1,109,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.63M

