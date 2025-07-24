Zignago Vetro S.p.A. Reports Decreased Revenues and Profits for H1 2025 Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zignago Vetro SpA ( (IT:ZV) ) has provided an announcement.

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. reported a decrease in revenues and profits for the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year, with revenues at Euro 308.5 million and a net profit of Euro 8.8 million. Despite the challenging geopolitical and economic environment, the company saw a recovery in sales volumes for Beverage and Food containers, while demand for Cosmetic and Perfumery containers remained weak due to market turbulence and destocking. The company faced initial contractions in operating margins due to energy price spikes, but saw gradual recovery in the second quarter. The company’s sustainability KPIs remain consistent with its medium to long-term goals.

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. is a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan market, specializing in the production of high-quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries, as well as Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits. The company operates in both domestic and international markets and is also involved in the collection and treatment of raw glass for reuse and the construction of moulds for container production.

Average Trading Volume: 101,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €771.7M

