Ziff Davis Reports Strong Q2 2025 Revenue Growth

Ziff Davis ( (ZD) ) has issued an update.

On August 6, 2025, Ziff Davis reported its second quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting a 9.8% increase in quarterly revenues to $352.2 million compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in net income, the company achieved its strongest revenue growth since 2021, driven by its Connectivity and Health & Wellness segments. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal year 2025, indicating confidence in its ongoing operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZD) stock is a Hold with a $44.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ziff Davis stock, see the ZD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZD is a Outperform.

Ziff Davis’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting growth in key segments and effective capital allocation. However, technical indicators reveal a bearish trend, and valuation metrics suggest moderate attractiveness. Notable risks include challenges in the Cybersecurity and Martech segment and legal issues with OpenAI.

More about Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. operates in the digital media and internet industry, focusing on segments such as Technology & Shopping, Gaming & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Connectivity, and Cybersecurity & Martech. The company provides a range of services and products within these sectors, aiming to leverage digital platforms to reach diverse audiences.

Average Trading Volume: 572,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.25B

