Ziff Davis Reports Growth and Strategic Evaluations

Ziff Davis, Inc. ( (ZD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ziff Davis, Inc. presented to its investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and internet company that operates in various sectors including technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, cybersecurity, and martech. The company is known for its vertically focused approach and a diverse portfolio of leading brands.

In its third quarter of 2025, Ziff Davis reported a 2.9% increase in revenue, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of growth. The company also announced its engagement with outside advisors to explore value-creating opportunities, including potential sales of entire divisions, while continuing its share repurchase program.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a significant improvement in income from operations, which rose by 197% to $28.4 million, and a reduction in net loss to $3.6 million from $48.6 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA slightly decreased to $124.1 million, while adjusted net income per diluted share increased by 7.3% to $1.76. The company also reported a strong free cash flow of $108.2 million, up from $80.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead, Ziff Davis reaffirms its guidance for fiscal year 2025, projecting revenues between $1.442 billion and $1.502 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $505 million and $542 million, and adjusted diluted EPS between $6.64 and $7.28. The company remains focused on creating shareholder value through strategic evaluations and operational efficiencies.

