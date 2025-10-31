Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Class H ( (ZHUZF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Class H presented to its investors.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese company in the rail transit equipment sector, specializing in the development and manufacturing of electric equipment for railways and emerging equipment technologies. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, the company reported significant growth in revenue and profits. The company achieved a revenue of RMB 18.83 billion for the first three quarters, marking a 14.86% increase compared to the same period last year. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 10.85% to RMB 2.72 billion, with a notable increase in net cash flow from operating activities by 303.02%, driven by higher sales and service provisions. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric also reported a substantial investment in research and development, amounting to RMB 1.97 billion, which represents 10.46% of its revenue, reflecting its commitment to innovation. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, focusing on expanding its market share in both rail transit and emerging equipment sectors, while continuing to enhance its operational efficiency and technological advancements.

