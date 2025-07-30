Zhongyuan Bank Proposes Headquarters Relocation and Article Amendments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1216) ) has provided an announcement.

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed change of its headquarters’ domicile to a new location in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. This move requires amendments to the Articles of Association and will be subject to shareholder approval and regulatory procedures. The change is aimed at aligning the bank’s operations with its strategic goals and enhancing its market presence.

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing banking services. The company is not authorized to conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

