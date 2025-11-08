QBTS Stock Forecast: Top Analysts React to D-Wave’s Q3 Earnings, Maintain Buy

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) shares dropped 8.5% on November 6, despite reporting a strong third-quarter revenue beat and solid bookings. Investor enthusiasm could have waned due to wider-than-expected losses. Nonetheless, top analysts remain optimistic about the company’s long-term outlook.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

QBTS reported a 100% year-over-year jump in revenue to $3.7 million, beating expectations of $3.03 million. However, its diluted loss of $0.41 missed consensus estimates, was impacted by high non-cash, non-operating warrant remeasurement charges during the quarter.

Five-Star Analysts Remain Bullish on QBTS

Following the results, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated his “Buy” rating on QBTS and $48 price target, which implies 69.1% upside potential. Bolton had recently raised his price target from $20 to $48, in anticipation of solid results. Bolton ranks #45 out of 10,109 analysts tracked on TipRanks. He has a 59% success rate and an impressive average return per rating of 37%.

Additionally, Roth MKM analyst Sujeeva De Silva maintained his “Buy” rating, while lowering the price target from $50 to $40, implying nearly 41% upside potential. De Silva ranks #101 and has a 52% success rate, with a 35.10% average return per rating.

Bolton – Customer Engagements Remain Robust

Bolton emphasized that D-Wave continues to experience strong momentum in both new and repeat customer deals across various industries and regions. Key partnerships include a major U.S.-based international airline and Turkey’s Yapi Kredi Bank. He also pointed to progress in developing D-Wave’s gate-model quantum system and the next-generation Advantage3 annealing platform.

He highlighted a five-year, €10 million agreement with Swiss Quantum Technology SA to install an Advantage2 system in Italy, with potential for a later purchase valued between $20–40 million. Bolton added that D-Wave expects at least one system sale annually over the next few years. The company has finished building fluxonium qubit circuits and superconducting control chips for its gate-model system and is finalizing the Advantage3 prototype chip, with testing scheduled to begin this quarter.

De Silva – Pipeline Opportunities Are Expanding

De Silva remains encouraged by D-Wave’s expanding global pipeline opportunities, especially in cloud services and hardware sales, along with increased traction with U.S. government projects. He highlighted that D-Wave’s latest agreement with Swiss Quantum Technology and the adoption of its next-generation Advantage2 platform with 4,400 qubits are promising signs of future demand and growth.

De Silva’s revised target reflects a more cautious but still optimistic outlook, recognizing that the stock’s current market conditions and growth trajectory support a lower but still positive valuation.

Is QBTS Stock a Strong Buy?

Yes, QBTS stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on nine unanimous Buy ratings. The average D-Wave Quantum price target of $29.38 implies 3.5% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, QBTS stock has surged nearly 238%.

See more QBTS analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue