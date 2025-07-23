Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Faces Governance Challenges Following Director’s Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) has shared an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Cheng Dongyue from his role as an independent non-executive director due to personal health reasons. His departure has resulted in the company falling short of compliance with several Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, which require a specific composition of independent directors on various committees. This non-compliance may impact the company’s governance structure and necessitates prompt action to rectify the situation.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the leasing industry, focusing on providing science and technology-related leasing services in the People’s Republic of China.

