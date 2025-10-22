Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Announces Disclosable Finance Lease Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) is now available.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. announced two finance lease agreements within a 12-month period, involving the acquisition and leaseback of assets from two lessees under common control. The transactions, valued at RMB30,000,000 and RMB49,000,000 respectively, are aggregated as a series of transactions, with the total finance lease payments including interest income. These agreements constitute a disclosable transaction under the Listing Rules, impacting the company’s financial operations and compliance obligations.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the finance leasing industry, primarily focusing on providing finance lease services. The company engages in transactions involving the acquisition and leasing of assets, catering to businesses involved in the research, development, production, and sales of copper foil and lithium batteries.

