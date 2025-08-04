Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Announces Key Management Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) has shared an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. announced the regulatory approval of Ms. YANG Pengyan as the new secretary of the board and the person in charge of finance, effective August 4, 2025. This leadership change, approved by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Local Financial Regulation and Supervision, marks a significant shift in the company’s senior management, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the financial leasing industry, providing leasing services primarily in the technology sector. The company focuses on facilitating financial solutions for tech enterprises in China.

Average Trading Volume: 470,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.21B

