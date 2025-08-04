Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Eyes Strategic Acquisition in Cell Therapy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited ( (HK:0767) ).

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has announced a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding to potentially acquire Asian Integrated Cell Laboratory Limited from China International Osteoarticular Medical Group Limited. This acquisition would enhance Zhong Ji’s capabilities in cell management and transformation, as the target company is a leading platform in the global market, holding the largest international autoimmune cell bank and being the only dual-type full-system clinical cell bank registered by the US FDA in Asia.

More about Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on health and longevity management services. The company is involved in the research, development, and transformation of cell therapies and drugs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,077,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$305.6M

