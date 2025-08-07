Zhengye International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhengye International Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:3363) ) has shared an announcement.

Zhengye International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

More about Zhengye International Holdings Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 22,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$235M

