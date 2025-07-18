Zhejiang Sanhua Completes Over-Allotment Option and Stabilization Period

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2050) ) has provided an update.

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. announced the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option in its Global Offering, resulting in the issuance of an additional 62,156,900 H Shares at HK$22.53 per share. This move, facilitated by the Overall Coordinators and International Underwriters, aims to support the delivery of shares to placees with delayed delivery agreements. Additionally, the stabilization period for the Global Offering has concluded, with China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited managing the stabilizing actions.

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the intelligent controls industry. The company focuses on providing advanced control solutions and components, which are crucial for various applications in the HVAC and automotive sectors.

