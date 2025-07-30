Zhejiang Sanhua Announces Key Resolutions for 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2050) ) has issued an announcement.

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on August 21, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the reinvestment of surplus proceeds, appointment of an overseas audit firm, adjustment of foreign exchange hedging limits, repurchase and cancellation of certain restricted shares, and amendments to the Articles of Association. These decisions are poised to impact the company’s operational strategies and financial management, potentially influencing its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the intelligent controls industry. The company focuses on producing advanced control components and systems, serving various sectors with a market emphasis on innovation and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 15,090,268

Current Market Cap: HK$110.6B

