Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Reports Increased Losses for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited ( (HK:1660) ) has issued an update.

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited announced its annual financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, revealing a significant decline in revenue and an increased loss compared to the previous year. The company reported a total comprehensive expense of HK$81,373,000, indicating challenges in its financial performance, which may impact its market position and stakeholders.

More about Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on lifestyle products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 9,887,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$836.3M

See more insights into 1660 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue