Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Announces New Board Structure

An announcement from Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited ( (HK:1660) ) is now available.

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced changes to its board of directors effective from June 30, 2025. The board will include executive directors Mr. Xu Zhicong, Ms. Zeng Yue Ying, and Ms. Zhang Yu, with Mr. Xu serving as Chairman. Ms. Tsim Ying Wah will serve as a non-executive director, while Mr. Hui Chin Tong Godfrey, Mr. Ye Longfei, and Mr. Yu Chor On will be independent non-executive directors. The announcement outlines the roles and committee memberships of each board member, indicating a structured governance approach.

