Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Announces Leadership Changes

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited ( (HK:1660) ) has provided an announcement.

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited has announced significant changes in its leadership team, appointing Mr. Meng Zhaoyi as the new executive director and chairman of the board, effective October 30, 2025. Mr. Meng brings extensive experience in the finance and insurance sectors, having held various senior positions in notable companies. His appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and governance. Concurrently, Ms. Zhang Yu has resigned from her roles as executive director and deputy chief executive to focus on other business commitments. The board expressed gratitude for her contributions during her tenure.

