Zhaobangji Lifestyle Announces Leadership Changes

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited ( (HK:1660) ) has provided an announcement.

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited has announced significant changes in its leadership structure. The company’s executive director and chairman, Mr. Xu Chujia, has resigned to focus on other business commitments, and Mr. Xu Zhicong has been appointed as the new chairman of the board and the investment committee, effective June 30, 2025. This leadership transition is expected to bring new perspectives to the company’s strategic direction.

