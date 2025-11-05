Zeta Global’s Strong Quarter and Optimistic Outlook

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Class A ( (ZETA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Class A presented to its investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Class A, operating in the AI Marketing Cloud sector, leverages advanced artificial intelligence to enhance customer acquisition, growth, and retention through its Zeta Marketing Platform. In its latest earnings report, Zeta Global announced a 17th consecutive ‘Beat and Raise’ quarter, showcasing a revenue of $337 million, marking a 26% year-over-year increase. The company also reported a significant rise in net cash from operating activities, reaching $58 million, and a free cash flow of $47 million, both reflecting substantial year-over-year growth. Key highlights include an increase in super-scaled customers to 180 and an upward revision of the full-year 2025 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow guidance. Zeta Global has also set an ambitious initial guidance for 2026, anticipating over 20% revenue growth for the sixth consecutive year, along with free cash flow margin expansion. Looking ahead, Zeta Global remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, driven by its superior AI capabilities and strategic initiatives, as reflected in its updated guidance and initial 2026 outlook.

