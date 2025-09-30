Zeta Global Acquires Marigold’s Enterprise Software Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp ( (ZETA) ) has issued an update.

On September 30, 2025, Zeta Global Holdings Corp announced its acquisition of Marigold’s enterprise software business for up to $325 million, aiming to enhance its enterprise customer base and expand its global reach. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Zeta’s adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in the first year, while also advancing its One Zeta model by creating cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. This strategic move is anticipated to strengthen Zeta’s market position by integrating Marigold’s loyalty and omni-channel engagement capabilities with Zeta’s AI-powered platform, thereby delivering greater value to enterprise clients and increasing penetration among Fortune 500 brands.

Spark’s Take on ZETA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZETA is a Neutral.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators, indicating growth potential. However, challenges in profitability and valuation concerns due to negative net income and lack of dividend yield weigh down the score.

More about Zeta Global Holdings Corp

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an AI Marketing Cloud company that leverages advanced artificial intelligence and a vast database of consumer signals to help marketers efficiently acquire, grow, and retain customers. Their platform, Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), unifies identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation to personalize consumer experiences across multiple channels. Founded in 2007, Zeta Global is headquartered in New York City and serves enterprise customers across various verticals.

Average Trading Volume: 8,713,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.01B

