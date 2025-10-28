Zenith Minerals Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zenith Minerals Limited ( (AU:ZNC) ) has provided an announcement.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 123,809 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ZNC. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and providing additional resources for its operational and strategic initiatives.

More about Zenith Minerals Limited

Zenith Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and processing of various minerals, catering to markets that require these resources for industrial and technological applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,831,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$50.52M

