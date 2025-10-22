Zen Technologies Schedules Earnings Call for Q2 & H1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zen Technologies Limited ( (IN:ZENTEC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zen Technologies Limited has announced an upcoming earnings conference call scheduled for October 27, 2025, to discuss its Q2 and H1 FY26 performance. This call will provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, although no unpublished price-sensitive information will be shared.

More about Zen Technologies Limited

Zen Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing advanced training solutions and simulation technologies. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to defense and security sectors, enhancing operational efficiency and preparedness.

Average Trading Volume: 43,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 123.9B INR

