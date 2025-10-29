Zebra Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Zebra Technologies ( (ZBRA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zebra Technologies presented to its investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a leader in digitizing and automating workflows, operates in sectors such as retail, manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare, providing solutions that enhance productivity and operational efficiency. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Zebra Technologies reported net sales of $1,320 million, marking a 5.2% increase year-over-year, and a net income of $101 million. The company also highlighted a significant increase in non-GAAP diluted EPS to $3.88 and an adjusted EBITDA rise to $285 million. Strategic moves included the acquisition of Elo Touch Solutions and a commitment to $500 million in share repurchases over the next year. Key financial metrics from the third quarter show a robust performance, with the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment achieving $865 million in sales and the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment reaching $455 million, reflecting a 10.6% increase in the latter. Despite a slight decrease in gross margin due to tariff expenses, the company maintained strong operating expense management. Looking ahead, Zebra Technologies anticipates a sales growth of 8% to 11% in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by favorable acquisitions and currency impacts, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 22%. The company remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and leveraging its strong balance sheet to support future growth initiatives.

