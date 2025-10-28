Zapata Computing Restructures Debt with Forbearance Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zapata Computing Holdings ( (ZPTA) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 22, 2025, Zapata Quantum, Inc. entered into a Forbearance Agreement with a creditor to restructure $1,583,464 of outstanding invoices into a contingent obligation, with a temporary forbearance on collection. Additionally, the company raised $500,000 through the sale of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to accredited investors, and authorized the issuance of up to 15,000 shares of Series A, which are convertible into common stock and have voting rights.

Spark’s Take on ZPTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZPTA is a Underperform.

Zapata Computing Holdings faces substantial financial and operational challenges, highlighted by negative profitability, increased leverage, and significant cash flow issues. The upcoming Nasdaq delisting further underscores the company’s precarious situation. While there are positive signs in revenue growth and partnerships, these are overshadowed by severe financial risks and operational uncertainties, leading to a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on ZPTA stock, click here.

More about Zapata Computing Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 129,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.93M

For a thorough assessment of ZPTA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue