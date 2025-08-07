Zai Lab Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Pipeline Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zai Lab Ltd ( (HK:9688) ) just unveiled an update.

Zai Lab Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a 9% year-over-year increase in total revenues to $110 million. The company highlighted significant progress in its product pipeline, including record patient utilization of VYVGART and promising data for ZL-1310 in SCLC and bemarituzumab in gastric cancer. With a 28% reduction in operating loss and expectations of achieving profitability by the fourth quarter, Zai Lab is poised for growth with multiple high-impact product launches and a robust pipeline.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9688) stock is a Buy with a HK$24.34 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zai Lab Ltd stock, see the HK:9688 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zai Lab Ltd

Zai Lab Limited is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. The company operates with a strong emphasis on expanding patient impact and accelerating global innovation, positioning itself as a leading player in the biopharma industry.

Average Trading Volume: 15,053,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.34B

