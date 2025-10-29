Yurtec Corporation Revises Medium-Term Targets Amid Strong Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yurtec Corporation ( (JP:1934) ) has issued an announcement.

Yurtec Corporation has revised its Medium-Term Management Plan (2024-2028) to reflect stronger than expected performance, increasing its net sales and operating profit targets for FY2028. Despite economic uncertainties, the company anticipates continued growth in private-sector capital investment in construction. Yurtec aims to enhance profitability through cost reduction and productivity improvements while expanding into growth areas. The company is also updating its management approach to be more conscious of capital cost and stock price, incorporating investor feedback into its capital allocation strategies.

More about Yurtec Corporation

Yurtec Corporation operates in the construction industry, focusing on large-scale construction projects. The company is known for its expertise in urban redevelopment and data center construction, particularly in the Kanto region.

Average Trading Volume: 134,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen186.1B

