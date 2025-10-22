Yugo Metals Issues New Shares, Ensures Regulatory Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lykos Metals Limited ( (AU:YUG) ) is now available.

Yugo Metals Limited has issued 58,861,111 fully paid ordinary shares, which are part of a class of securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This issuance was conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Act, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 348,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

