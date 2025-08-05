Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure ( (HK:1052) ).

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 15, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns for shareholders, impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1052) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure stock, see the HK:1052 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on transport infrastructure. It operates in the industry of managing and developing transportation-related projects and services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,602,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.31B

