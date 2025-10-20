Yuexiu Property Expands Strategic Presence in Shanghai with New Land Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Yuexiu Property Co ( (HK:0123) ) is now available.

Yuexiu Property Co has successfully acquired land parcels in Jing’an District, Shanghai, for RMB7.737 billion through an open tender. This acquisition is expected to enhance the company’s land bank and strengthen its strategic position in Shanghai, as the area is poised to become a world-class waterfront hub with excellent infrastructure and amenities.

More about Yuexiu Property Co

Yuexiu Property Co is a real estate company engaged in property development, management, and investment, with a focus on residential, commercial, and cultural projects in China.

Average Trading Volume: 14,273,131

Current Market Cap: HK$18.92B

