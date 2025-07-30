Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0332) ) has provided an update.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address ordinary business matters such as the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and appointment of auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider resolutions to authorize the board to allot and issue shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and market positioning.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating within the energy sector with a focus on gas-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 17,211,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$137.5M

