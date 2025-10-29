YPF Completes Full Acquisition of Refinor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( (YPF) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, YPF Sociedad Anónima acquired the remaining 50% shareholding in Refinería del Norte S.A. (Refinor), securing full ownership by purchasing 45,803,655 class ‘A’ shares from Hidrocarburos del Norte S.A. for $25.2 million. This strategic move allows YPF to consolidate its operations in the industrialization and marketing of hydrocarbons, potentially strengthening its market position and operational efficiency in the energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (YPF) stock is a Hold with a $36.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on YPF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YPF is a Neutral.

YPF’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical indicators, and valuation. The most significant factor is the mixed financial performance, with profitability and cash flow generation offset by declining revenue growth and operational margins. Technical analysis suggests short-term strength but potential long-term resistance. Valuation appears reasonable, while the earnings call provides a positive outlook despite some challenges.

More about YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima is a leading Argentine energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas. The company focuses on the industrialization of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons and their derivatives, operating refineries, and the transportation and marketing of related products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,802,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.52B

