Yojee Ltd. Advances MOSAIC Platform with Successful Capital Raise and Strategic Partnerships

The latest update is out from Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ).

Yojee Ltd. has successfully raised $5.4 million to accelerate the commercialization of its MOSAIC platform, marking a significant milestone with the launch of its customer BETA program in Australia. The company has also secured new contracts and extended existing ones, strengthening its presence in the logistics market across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. With a strong balance sheet and strategic industry appointments, Yojee is well-positioned to refine its platform and expand its market footprint, aiming for a transformative year ahead.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:YOJ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Yojee Ltd.

Yojee Ltd. operates in the logistics technology industry, focusing on providing advanced digital solutions for freight forwarding and supply chain management. The company is known for its MOSAIC platform, which aims to simplify complex freight operations and eliminate vendor lock-in, and its Transport Carrier Management System (TCMS), which supports enterprise-scale logistics operations.

Average Trading Volume: 330,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$138.9M



