Yojee Limited Expands Share Issuance to Strengthen Joint Venture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yojee Limited has issued 2,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the nominees of SC Software Pty Ltd following the confirmation of technical verification of technology under their joint venture agreements. This strategic move is part of Yojee’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its operational capabilities and market positioning in the logistics technology sector, potentially benefiting stakeholders by enhancing the company’s technological infrastructure and service offerings.

More about Yojee Ltd.

Yojee Limited is a leading logistics technology company that focuses on simplifying freight operations through digital innovation. Its platform allows logistics providers to consolidate complex supply chain networks into a single, intuitive system, enhancing performance, reducing inefficiencies, and driving growth in the rapidly evolving logistics industry.

Average Trading Volume: 389,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$137.1M

For detailed information about YOJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue