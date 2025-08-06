Yodogawa Steel Works Reports Q1 Financial Results and Announces Share Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Yodogawa Steel Works ( (JP:5451) ) has provided an update.
Yodogawa Steel Works reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a slight increase in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also announced a 1-to-5 common share split effective July 1, 2025, and revised its earnings and dividend forecasts, reflecting adjustments due to the share split. The equity ratio improved slightly, indicating a stable financial position, despite a significant drop in comprehensive income.
More about Yodogawa Steel Works
Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the steel industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing steel products, catering to various market needs.
Average Trading Volume: 399,638
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen182.3B
For a thorough assessment of 5451 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.