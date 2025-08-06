Yip’s Chemical Holdings Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yip’s Chemical Holdings ( (HK:0408) ) has issued an update.

Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, to review and potentially approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of dividends, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder returns.

More about Yip’s Chemical Holdings

Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is involved in various chemical-related businesses and serves a diverse market with its range of products.

Average Trading Volume: 198,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$934.1M

