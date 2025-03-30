YH Entertainment Group Reports Positive Financial Turnaround in 2024

YH Entertainment Group ( (HK:2306) ) just unveiled an announcement.

YH Entertainment Group announced its audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showing a slight increase in revenue by 1.2% compared to the previous year, despite a challenging market environment. The company reported a significant improvement in operating profit, which rose by 75.6%, and a turnaround from a loss to a profit before income tax. The company continues to expand its artist management and music IP production businesses, with successful concerts, fan meetings, and music releases contributing to its growth and market presence.

YH Entertainment Group is an established artist management company in China, founded in 2009. It operates as a culture and entertainment platform with three main business areas: artist management, music IP production and operation, and pan-entertainment business. The company focuses on developing its artists’ careers and has a significant presence in the Chinese entertainment industry.

