YH Entertainment Group Enters Strategic Partnership for Variety Program Production

YH Entertainment Group announced a Business Cooperation Framework Agreement between its subsidiary, Yuehua Limited, and Hunan Yueying, focusing on the production and management of variety programs. This agreement, effective from March 28, 2025, to December 31, 2025, aims to leverage Hunan Yueying’s expertise in program management, potentially strengthening YH Entertainment’s market position. The transaction is classified as a continuing connected transaction, subject to specific reporting and review requirements, indicating a strategic move to enhance operational capabilities without necessitating independent shareholder approval.

YH Entertainment Group, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the entertainment industry with a focus on producing and managing variety programs. The company collaborates with subsidiaries to enhance its market presence in the production and management of entertainment content.

