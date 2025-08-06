Yellow Pages Limited Achieves Revenue Stability and Declares Dividend Amidst Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yellow Pages ( (TSE:Y) ) has issued an update.

Yellow Pages Limited reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a continued trend towards revenue stability and a strong cash position with approximately $49 million on hand. The company achieved a favorable bending of the revenue curve for the sixth consecutive quarter, driven by stable renewal rates and strong average spend per customer. Despite a 7.4% year-over-year revenue decline, the company maintained an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.7%. Additionally, Yellow Pages completed a $210 million group annuity contract purchase to derisk its pension plan and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Spark’s Take on TSE:Y Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:Y is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects Yellow Pages’ strong valuation and financial stability, offset by technical challenges and ongoing revenue declines. The positive corporate events and strategic initiatives are promising, but the company must address its revenue trajectory to improve its outlook.

More about Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited is a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company. The company focuses on providing digital media and marketing solutions, with a significant emphasis on stabilizing revenue and maintaining a strong cash balance.

Average Trading Volume: 6,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$151.3M

