Ybox Secures Release of 36.8 Million NIS in Bond Proceeds

Ybox ( (IL:YBOX) ) has provided an announcement.

Ybox has announced the successful completion of conditions required for the release of approximately 36.8 million NIS from the issuance of Series E bonds, following the trust deed agreement with Mishmeret Trust Services Ltd. This transfer, against the pledge of the Yad LaBanim-HaMa’aracha project, strengthens Ybox’s financial position and supports its ongoing operational initiatives.

Ybox operates in the financial industry and is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. It was previously known under various names, including Marathon Investments Ltd., and focuses on investment and capital fund management.

YTD Price Performance: 34.89%

Average Trading Volume: 493,310

Current Market Cap: ILS523.6M

