Yasuda Logistics Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q1 2025

Yasuda Logistics Corporation ( (JP:9324) ) has shared an announcement.

Yasuda Logistics Corporation reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 15.9% rise in operating revenue and a notable 71.8% increase in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance indicates a positive impact on its operations and market position, with implications for stakeholders including potential dividend increases and stable financial health.

More about Yasuda Logistics Corporation

Yasuda Logistics Corporation operates in the logistics industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its robust logistics solutions catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 30,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen58.79B

