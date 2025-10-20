Archer Aviation Stock: What Do Lilium’s Patents Bring to the Table? Canaccord Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Archer Aviation Stock: What Do Lilium’s Patents Bring to the Table? Canaccord Weighs In

Archer Aviation Stock: What Do Lilium’s Patents Bring to the Table? Canaccord Weighs In

Archer Aviation’s (NYSE:ACHR) patent portfolio now includes more than 1,000 assets, a milestone reached following last week’s purchase of the patent portfolio from Lilium, the now-defunct German eVTOL company.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Archer came out on top in a competitive bidding process for more than 300 patent assets covering a range of current and next-generation eVTOL technologies, paying roughly €18 million ($21 million).

Lilium’s patents cover crucial innovations that could speed up Archer’s development of future Midnight eVTOL models, such as advanced high-voltage systems, battery tech and management, next-gen aircraft designs, electric engines, flight controls, propellers, and ducted fans.

Canaccord analyst Austin Moeller thinks the company probably won the bid against Joby Aviation or Vertical Aerospace, believing it says something about the practicality of Lilium’s ideas. “We view this acquisition as a nod of approval from both Archer and the wider eVTOL industry that Lilium’s 50% silicon-dominant anode battery technology was likely more viable than its competitors previously made it out to be,” the analyst opined.

In fact, the battery design’s performance – featuring 50% higher energy density and a fivefold increase in power – was validated by the DoE’s Idaho National Laboratory in 2023. “We imagine that it is also possible for Lilium’s landmark ducted fan technology to be used in a future blended wing architecture for regional air mobility (RAM) missions,” Moeller further said.

The analyst thinks Archer will likely incorporate silicon-dominant anode lithium batteries in the next-generation Midnight, which could be adapted under a supplemental type certificate (STC) from the FAA to enhance the aircraft’s overall range and cargo (luggage/passenger) capacity. A longer range would also help alleviate concerns about reaching the 20-minute emergency battery reserve limit under visual flight rules (VFR) if air traffic control puts the aircraft in a holding pattern at an airport.

Moeller advises investors to watch for mentions of future Midnight eVTOL battery technology on upcoming earnings calls, as well as any updates on the hybrid-VTOL drone variant being developed for the DoW in collaboration with Anduril. The analyst also thinks it’s worth noting that the US Army announced at AUSA last week plans to launch its own Collaborative Combat Aircraft competition, which could potentially feature rotorcraft drones, considering the Army’s large Apache attack helicopter fleet. “Both of these opportunities represent strong positive catalysts for the stock,” Moeller said.

All told, Moeller maintained a Buy rating on the shares, along with a $13 price target, a figure that factors in 12-month returns of 12%. (To watch Moeller’s track record, click here)

Most analysts share Moeller’s enthusiasm. With an additional 5 Buys and 1 Hold, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy. The average target is only slightly higher than Moeller’s objective; at $13.14, shares are anticipated to appreciate by 13% over the coming months. (See Archer Aviation stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement