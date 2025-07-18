Yara International Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Yara International ( (GB:0O7D) ) is now available.

Yara International reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with an EBITDA excluding special items of USD 652 million, up 27% from the previous year. The company attributes this growth to increased margins, strong commercial execution, and record-high production, alongside a successful cost and capex reduction program. Yara’s strengthened financial position is expected to enhance shareholder returns and support investment in growth opportunities, particularly in renewing its ammonia portfolio in the US.

Yara International is a leading global crop nutrition company founded in 1905, with a mission to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. The company focuses on sustainable value growth by reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara operates in more than 60 countries with 17,000 employees, providing digital tools for precision farming and promoting efficient and sustainable solutions across the food value chain.

